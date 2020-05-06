(Burlington Junction) -- A Burlington Junction man was arrested on felony charges over the weekend after he allegedly threatened to shoot authorities and harm others.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Michael John Molnar has been charged with a Class D Felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment. The charges stem from a Sunday night incident in Burlington Junction.
At around 10:10 p.m., dispatch was notified that Molnar was making threats to individuals in the Burlington Junction area. Molnar also allegedly threatened to harm himself, and to shoot the sheriff and deputies if they came to his residence.
The sheriff's office set up a safe perimeter along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A negotiator made phone contact with Molnar, who authorities claim was very agitated and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Molnar surrendered to authorities without further incident and no shots were fired. The sheriff's office says a pistol was obtained during the investigation. Molnar had a previous felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
Molnar was booked into the Nodaway County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond. He now awaits further court proceedings. There were no injuries to law enforcement or members of the public during the incident.