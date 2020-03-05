(Undated) -- Dry, windy conditions are the perfect catalysts for brush fires in KMAland.
Fire departments across the region have been busy battling grass fires over the past few days. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Thursday, saying a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News brush fires have been numerous in his county over the past few days.
"Within the last week, we've had about eight or nine grass fires that the different agencies--Clarinda, Shen, Essex, Coin--responded to," said Grebert. "So, they've been relatively busy."
Fortunately, Grebert says the county has avoided structure damage from the fires.
"We've had pretty good luck with our agencies getting out there pretty quick," he said, "and not having things get too far out of control. The homeowners have called us relatively early on the process, and we've gotten everyone out there before they spread too much. We're just crossing our figures, and hoping nothing bad happens for a while."
Grebert plans to meet with the county's fire chiefs next week to discuss a possible burn ban.
"I have currently been contacted by each of the fire chiefs from Essex, Shenandoah, Clarinda, Coin and Braddyville about a possible burn ban," said Grebert. "As of right now, we do not have one on in Page County. We're hoping some rain will come Monday or Wednesday of next week, then we won't have to worry so much about it."
Fremont County's fire departments have also been on guard. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says virtually every department was out battling brush fires Wednesday evening. Even with controlled burns, Crecelius says conditions are ripe for disaster.
"If you have an alleged controlled burn--I always thought that was an oxymoron, because you can't really control a fire--if it decides to do something, you're going to lose it," said Crecelius. "Because as dry as everything is, once it gets going, it can spread all over all sorts of place out there, because we've got a dry ground, we've got dry vegetation all over the place."
Once the red flag warning is lifted, officials recommend property owners who must burn to contact local fire departments--provided that no burn ban is in place.