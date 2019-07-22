(Shenandoah) -- A Democratic candidate for president called for the country to look towards the future during a stop in Shenandoah Saturday.
Pete Buttigieg -- the current mayor of South Bend, Indiana -- appeared at a meet-and-greet event at Cottonwood Pavilion. Buttigieg says the only way to ensure greatness in the country is to look forward.
"You're not going to find greatness pickled in the past," said Buttigieg. "The key is to look at what is in our tradition and honor it in a new way; to realize that there is no such thing as an honest and forward-thinking politics that rotates around the word 'again.' There is a way to make sure that we can grow into the future in every part of the country and that's what this campaign is about."
Instead of fighting progress, Buttigieg called on voters to embrace change and get ahead of it for gain.
"The changes that got us to the situation we're in now, the changes beneath our feet: economic changes, political changes, technological changes, they are only going to pick up speed and that's okay if we are ready to make sure that we master those changes before they change us," said Buttigieg. "That's going to take courage and hope for the future, which I know is not in short supply in a room like this."
Buttigieg says things like religion and freedom have been contributed only to the Republican Party, something he says has to change.
"For far too long, the word 'values' is being talked about like it only belongs on the right," said Buttigieg. "Now is our chance to break that spell, to realize that these are American values. Sometimes these American values take you in a very progressive direction through common sense. Take an American value like freedom -- the most important one we've got. But, we've got to realize there is more to freedom than getting rid of a regulation on a bank somewhere."
When asked about integrity in today's politics, Buttigieg says actions speak louder than words.
"In the end, I think you demonstrate who you are by the choices you make in life," said Buttigieg. "I try not to talk about this president too much, because I think the less we're talking about him, the more we can be talking about you. But, I don't mind reminding people that when he was busy with season seven of Celebrity Apprentice, that's when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan. I'll let people draw their own conclusions about what that says about who we are."
Buttigieg also appeared Saturday at a forum in Council Bluffs hosted by AARP and the Des Moines Register focused on senior issues.
A full video of Buttigieg's appearance can be viewed below.