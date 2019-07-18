Pete Buttigieg

South Bend Mayor and Democratic Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg greets parade-goers in Storm Lake on Independence Day.

 Courtesy @petebuttigieg Twitter

(Shenandoah) -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Shenandoah Saturday.

Campaign officials confirm Buttigieg plans to appear at the Cottonwood Pavilion at 1309 West Ferguson Road at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet. Buttigieg's Shenandoah appearance follows an AARP Presidential Candidate Forum in Council Bluffs Saturday at 2 p.m.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana served a Naval Intelligence Officer in the Navy Reserves from 2009-2017. He leads Democratic candidates in fundraising this quarter -- having received over $25 million in donations.