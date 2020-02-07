(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party has released the last batch of precinct results for this week’s caucuses, showing Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a virtual tie.
The Indiana mayor and Vermont Senator were separated by one-tenth of a percent in the competition for delegates. Sanders had already declared victory because he was leading in the raw vote totals.
"I think where the primary confusion rests now is how you determine these so-called SDEs, which are not all that important," said Sanders. "They are not gonna determine in any way significantly who the national delegates are."
Sanders says his campaign is winning the popular initial vote by about 6-thousand votes.
"In a election with voter turnout of approximately 180,000 people, and with eight strong candidates competing, a victory margin of some 6,000 votes is pretty decisive," said Sanders.
Sanders says the whole ordeal is unfortunate for the state.
"That screw-up has been extremely unfair to the people of Iowa; it has been unfair to the candidates -- all of the candidates -- and all of their supporters," said Sanders.
Speaking this week in New Hampshire, Buttigieg says "it's been an extraordinary week."
"We are absolutely electrified by the energy we are coming here with and by the extraordinary validation of this campaign's vision that we had in Iowa on Monday," said Buttigieg.
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “surgical” re-canvas of Iowa precincts where questions have been raised about the results. State party rules say it would be up to a candidate to request such an action. The Associated Press has said it cannot declare a winner in the race due to irregularities in tabulating the results.