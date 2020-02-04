(Des Moines) -- After hours of delay, the first results of the Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses are available.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party released results from 62% of the precincts in Monday night's caucuses. Preliminary results show Pete Buttigieg leading the delegate count with 26.9% of the state delegates, followed by Bernie Sanders in second with 25.1%. Elizabeth Warren was in third place with 18.3%, with Joe Biden fourth with 15.1% Amy Klobuchar was the last candidate in double digits in the delegate count, placing 5th with 12.6%. Other candidates received around 1% of the delegate vote, or less.
The results were made available following a delay involving the coding in a mobile app used to report the results from each of the state's nearly 1,700 Democratic precincts. Speaking at a news conference late Tuesday afternoon, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price called the delay unacceptable.
"We were faced with multiple reporting challenges," said Price, "and decided out of an abundance of caution, to protect the integrity of the Iowa caucuses, and their results, by taking the necessary steps to review and confirm the data. A thorough, transparent and independent examination of what occurred yesterday (Monday) will follow."
Price, however, stressed that the data collected from the caucus precincts was not affected by the app problem.
"We have been working day and night to make sure that these results are accurate," he said. "The one thing I will say is that the underlying data--the raw data--is secure. It was always secure. This was a coding error in one of the pieces on the back end. But the raw data, the data that has come in, was secure. I can assure Iowans of that."
Price addressed a reporter's question that Iowa will lose it's first-in-the-nation presidential caucus status as a result of the result delay.
"The fact is that this is a conversation that happens every four years," said Price. "There is no doubt that conversation will take place again. But right now, my focus is to make sure we get these results out. We will continue to do that, and we will get the results out as soon as we can."
More results are expected to be released from thecaucuses.org.