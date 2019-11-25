(Red Oak) -- One of the frontrunners seeking the Democratic Presidential Nomination in 2020 used Red Oak Monday morning as the setting for addressing long-term care issues in the county.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg rolled out a plan he says is designed to "promote dignity and security" in retirement. Buttigieg joined KMAland residents connected to senior health issues in a roundtable discussion before an estimated 100 people at the Red Coach Inn. Buttigieg, who topped both the latest Iowa State University and Des Moines Register/CNN polls of likely Iowa caucus goers, says that Americans are getting older. By 2030, he says the number of older adults will exceed the number of children for the first time in the nation's history. That's why issues regarding long-term care for seniors in the country need practical solutions.
"Aging should be something that brings so many blessings," said Buttigieg. "The opportunity for retirement, time spent with kids and grandkids. But, we also know it brings hardship, or at least it can--it brings uncertainly. And, the numbers are only going to increase how important this is."
While saying Washington has watched the crisis intensify for years, Buttigieg says no action has followed.
"Since I often talk about the new era we've got to bring about," he said, "I'm not just here to talk about ending the current the presidency--though I passionately believe that's something that needs to happen. But, by definition, anybody running for president right now is competing to be responsible for the era that comes next."
Buttigieg's plan calls for establishing Long-Term Care America, a new program providing eligible seniors $90 per day for as long as they need it.
"This would cut the average cost of care here in Iowa by 39% for nursing facility services, 57% for assisted living services," said Buttigieg. "We would view that as fitting into what we've already got, but making it so much better supported."
The mayor also calls for increased support for community-based and home-based care whenever possible.
"This tends to lead to better patient outcomes," he said. "It tends to lead to lower costs. But, most importantly, it tends to lead to better well being and happiness for patients who can age in place for as long as possible."
Buttigieg also proposes to fully support direct care workers by setting a $15 per hour minimum wage, providing 12 weeks of paid family leave, providing credit toward Social Security for family and other unpaid caregivers, and implement minimum staffing ratios in long-term care facilities. Buttigieg's proposals were supported by other panelists. John Hale owns the Hale Group--an advocacy firm focusing on aging issues and caregivers. Hale says leadership is needed in the White House to attack long-term care problems in the country.
"For 31 years, these issues have been important enough for Congress and the White House to study," said Hale, "But, they haven't been enough to take action. So, that's why Mr. Mayor, it's so important for you to be here today to issue the plan that you've issued, because what's been lacking is a fairly simple thing. What's been lacking is presidential leadership."
Chris Adcock of rural Essex served as caregiver for both parents--at the sacrifice of her career, among other things.
"I'm here today because how America does long-term care needs to change," said Adcock. "I'm impressed with your plan--a public program to cover long-term care insurance and provide support for professional, nonprofessional family caregivers is really awesome. This could be a life changer in Iowa and across the country. I know it would have been in my family."
Other stops in Creston, Atlantic and Council Bluffs were included on Buttigieg's Monday itinerary. The mayor was the third Democratic candidate to campaign in Red Oak this year--Julian Castro and John Delaney were the others. Buttigieg previously appeared at a campaign stop in Shenandoah back in July.