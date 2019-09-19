(Council Bluffs) — A California resident will spend 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempting to distribute heroin in Council Bluffs.
According to U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 28-year-old Jorge Alejandro Salazar Machado was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner. The sentence will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.
Back in January, Salazar Machado was arrested by the Council Bluffs Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia. A subsequent search warrant was executed on his vehicle, which seized two packages containing approximately 1,900 grams of heroin. Salazar Machado entered a guilty plea in May.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.