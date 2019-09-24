(Council Bluffs) -- Some KMAland school districts are joining business and community leaders in a new program developing employment opportunities for students.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies took place in Council Bluffs Tuesday morning for the Career EdVantage program. Established through a three-year, $2.8 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, the program will serve students in four southwest Iowa districts in its first year--AHSTW, Riverside, Shenandoah and Tri-Center. The Council Bluffs School District and Council Bluffs Lewis Central will join the program during the next two years. Partnering with Iowa Western Community College and Future Ready Iowa, Career EdVantage is expected to provide services to about 400 students--200 high school and 200 postsecondary.
"It is important that our schools--high school and postsecondary--plus our businesses, our industries and our communities collaborate in the efforts to prepare young people for careers and employment," said Cara Cool-Trede, the program's director. "We must collaborate in our support and opportunities to prepare the youth to stay right here, and become active, contributing successful members of our communities."
Tri-Center Superintendent Angela Huseman says students will receive financial and human support in pursuing postsecondary education, and a career.
"For the students selected to be part of this program," said Huseman, "not only will they get fantastic money support for their postsecondary education, but they will get the valuable support of coaches who will make sure they take the right courses, and obtain the needed job-ready skills in high school, assist them in getting part time jobs, paid internships, and full time jobs, as well as supporting them in each of those endeavors."
Iowa Western President Doctor Dan Kinney calls Career EdVantage a key program for students in following a career pathway.
"We hear a lot about that in education these days," said Kinney. "But, that's something really important, is getting young people started when they were younger, and begin thinking about careers, and thinking about all those middle-skilled jobs that you hear so much about. It seems like every day, I'm talking to an employer that can't find employees for some of their high-paying, high skilled jobs."
Career EdVantage is an offshoot of the Avenue Scholars program. The 11-year-old program works with multiple Omaha-area districts to provide individualized support services for students enter financially sustaining career paths. Cole Nebel is a 2018 Shenandoah High School graduate, and a nursing student at Metropolitan Community College. Nebel extolled the virtues of both programs.
"I'd like to say how grateful I am for Avenue Scholars, for what they've done for me," said Nebel. "I wouldn't be in the position I'm in without them. They always help me through everything I've had trouble with, and anything that anyone needs help with. They always treat me with the utmost respect. I can't say how excited I am for Career EdVantage for starting a program in southwest Iowa, and excited about the opportunities to come for any student who wants to get their foot in the door in learning.
Career EdVantage's goal is to add 100 job-ready individuals to the region's workforce in building trades, manufacturing, health care, information technology, and automotive and diesel technology.