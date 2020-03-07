(Fairfax) — An Iowa woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Atchison County Saturday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Vanessa S. Stark of Carroll was driving a 2008 Jeep Patriot southbound on Highway N near M-46, approximately two miles east of Fairfax. Around 11 a.m., the patrol says Stark failed to stop at the intersection, causing her vehicle to travel off the west side of Highway N and down an embankment, where it struck the ground.
Stark was taken to Community Hospital Fairfax by Atchison-Holt Ambulance with minor injuries. The state patrol was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.