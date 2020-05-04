(Atlantic) -- Cass County is taking advantage of a recent grant to help feed those who may be in need during the uncertain times brought about by COVID-19.
Brigham Hoegh, Wellness Program Coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and outreach says The Cass County Mobile Food For All program is underway.
"We got a grant that is allowing us to bring food to people's doorsteps," Hoegh said. "If you're needing for during this time you can sign up. We'll deliver food on a weekly basis. This program builds on what our Cass County Food Pantry provides and fills in the gap if you need a little extra assistance."
A program like this requires multiple partners.
"There's a lot of partners across the county," Hoegh said. "SWITA, public health, a number of volunteers, food pantries and the local food policy council."
Hoegh adds that many items are eligible in this program.
"This is really making sure that folks don't have to go to a grocery store," Hoegh said. "We're going to be bringing things like eggs, milk and also things like toilet paper that folks are getting from food pantries."
The grant, funded by the Iowa Economic Development AuthorIty, was worth $86,000 and runs through April 2021. Anyone wishing to use Mobile Food for All, or looking to volunteer, can contact the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-7443.