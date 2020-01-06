(Council Bluffs) -- A Cass County, Iowa woman faces two-and-a-half years in prison for a federal drug conviction.
Forty-six year-old Rebecca Canfield was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and health care fraud. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey also sentenced Canfield to 48 months of supervised release following her release from prison.
In August, 2015, the Drug Enforcement Agency received information regarding the illegal distribution of prescription drugs in and around Cass County, Iowa. An investigation revealed Canfield and another suspect obtained prescriptions for oxycodone from local pharmacies. Once the prescription drugs were obtained, Canfield provided the oxycodone to codefendant Mary Mayo for resale. During the investigation, it was determined Canfield also received Social Security benefits to which she was not entitled. As part of her sentence, Canfield was ordered to pay restitution to Medicare/Medicaid and the Social Security Administration.
Mayo and three other defendants--Tony Martin May, Jessica Lynn Gross and Alex Lee Pleis--previously received prison sentences in connection with the investigation.