(Atlantic) -- Cass County Public Health recently delivered more than 100 Stop the Bleed Kits to Southwest Iowa Transit Agency.
Cass County Public Health Director, Beth Olsen, says funding from the Southwest Iowa Preparedness Partners -- or SWIPP -- made it all possible. SWIPP is a 12-county coalition that meets monthly with the purpose to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from incidents that affect the health of the population in its service area.
"Since the emergency preparedness coalition serves almost the entire region that SWITA covers as well, it was a really good project that we could partner together," Olsen said. "We trained all of their drivers last spring, and then we were able to supply them with a kit for every single SWITA vehicle that they have on the road."
Olsen says the kits are part of the Stop the Bleed Campaign, which is a national initiative originating from the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, the White House, and other governmental and private agencies.
"The Stop the Bleed training was motivated by the 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary and then we've had multiple tragedies since then," Olsen said. "The entire point of Stop the Bleed is to teach your bystanders and civilians how to control live threatening bleeding until professional help arrives and can get that individual the medical attention that they need."
Olsen adds the bleeding control kits, themselves, consist of tools and information vital for emergency use.
"The kits have something you would need for immediate response such as a tourniquet, gauze that can help pack wounds if you have a really deep wound, sheers if you need to cut off parts of somebody's pants to get to a wound easier, and then an instructional card as well."
Cass County Public Health offers free Stop the Bleed training for any interested groups such as schools, churches, community groups, or businesses. For more information, call (712) 243-7551. Olsen was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.