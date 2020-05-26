(Atlantic) -- The Cass County Extension Office is encouraging residents to grow and share produce during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brigham Hoegh, Wellness Coordinator for Cass County's Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office, says the program -- Grow Another Row, Cass County! -- is being done for a couple of reasons.
"Things are a little unstable right now," Hoegh said. "A few more folks are needing a little extra assistance. It's a way to give and share with your neighbors. We are encouraged to spend more time at home and it's really healthy to be outside. This is a great time to encourage people to spend more time in the garden."
The program is spearheaded by The Healthy Cass County Healthy Foods Access Team and is receiving support from many partners including the Cass County Extension, Cass County Local Food Policy Council, Produce in the Park and Cass County Master Gardeners.
Hoegh says anyone join the program and all edible produce is accepted, but some are more in demand than others.
"They're the ones that you might be most familiar with," Hoegh said. "Tomatoes, zucchini, squash, potatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, broccoli, melons, cabbage and green beans."
Anyone interested in joining Grow Another Row, Cass County! can contact the Cass County Extension Office for more information.