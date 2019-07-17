(Council Bluffs) — Four Cass County residents were sentenced in federal court for the distribution of Oxycodone.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 50-year-old Mary Mayo, 34-year-old Tony Martin Mayo, Jr., 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Gross and 25-year-old Alex Lee Pleis were sentenced for conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone. Mary Mayo received 24 months in prison, Tony Mayo, Jr. received 12 months in prison, while the other two defendants were sentenced to time served, plus probation.
The sentences stem from a lengthy investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency using a confidential informant. Undercover DEA agents purchased prescription pills from Mary Mayo — which she fraudulently obtained using false representations of injury or illness. Mayo then used her Medicare/Medicaid benefits to obtain the drugs from the pharmacy.
The other defendants — all members of Mayo’s family — conspired to deliver the pills to undercover agents. As part of her sentence, Mayo was determined to have received Social Security benefits she was not entitled to and was ordered to pay them back.
Another co-defendant in the case — Rebecca Canfield — is awaiting sentencing in the case.
The case was investigated by the DEA, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.