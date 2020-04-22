(KMAland) -- A Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln alum who now resides in Kansas has penned a new historical fiction book.
Dennis G. Smith recently self-published "War is Hell: A Love Story" which is based on a fictitious World War II veteran from Page County who lived through the tragedy of Pearl Harbor. Smith joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program Tuesday to talk about his new book.
"It's about a World War II veteran living in a nursing home in Clarinda," Smith said. "I have a college student going to Northwest Missouri State majoring in history. For a term paper assignment, he wants to do an interview with a World War II veteran. He then finds Harvey Meyer residing in this (Clarinda) nursing home."
Smith says the main characters of the book live in Page County, and he incorporates a number of local names and places including KMA Radio, the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute, Northwest Missouri State, and many others.
"It's called historical fiction because it's a fictional story -- all of the main characters are all fiction -- but I try to make these stories as realistic as possible," Smith said.
Smith adds the book is available for purchase on several well-known websites.
"Barnes & Noble is carrying it," he said. "I'm not sure that Walmart has this one yet. Walmart has carried some of my other books. Amazon is the main place. Amazon does a lot of self-publishing for people like me."
Smith was originally scheduled to hold a book signing event at the Clarinda Lied Public Library this week, however, that has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith hopes to have the book signing rescheduled down the road when things open back up.
You can hear the full interview with local author Dennis G. Smith by clicking on the audio file below.