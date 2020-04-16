(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Carson avenues around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was struck by a blue Honda Pilot and witnesses said the vehicle then fled the area.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities were able to locate the vehicle and driver a short distance away from the scene. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Troy Allen Pokorny of Council Bluffs. Police say charges are currently pending and that impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, but results will not be known for some time.
Anyone with additional information on the crash is urged to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit at (712) 328-4948.