(Council Bluffs) -- Three casinos in Council Bluffs combined to bring in nearly $7 million in legal sports bets in September.
Statistics released by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for the first full month of legalized sports wagering shows around $38.5 million was wagered in the state -- with nearly $22 million of that coming from online bets.
Ameristar led the way in Council Bluffs and was second overall in the state with $3.8 million in bets, while the Horseshoe Casino tallied $2.35 million. Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino and Hotel had just over $835,000 in bets. Prairie Meadows in Altoona was the most popular sports book in the state, taking over $14.5 million in bets.
In total, casinos kept around $5 million and paid around $335,000 in taxes to the state in September. Legal sports betting in Iowa began on August 15th.