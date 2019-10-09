(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges in two counties following his arrest Tuesday.
According to the Glenwood Police Department, officers arrested 21-year-old Conner Thompson on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- second offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally arrested on a Fremont County warrant for probation violation.
Thompson was taken to the Mills County Jail on $2,300 total bond.
A full report of activity from the Glenwood Police Department can be found below.