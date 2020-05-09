(Farragut) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested on drug charges in Fremont County Saturday morning.
According to the Fremont County's Sheriffs Office, a traffic stop was conducted around 1 a.m. just north of Farragut.
During the traffic stop, Fremont County K9 Roby was deployed. During the ensuing search, authorities discovered marijuana.
The driver -- 36-year-old Matthew Magers of Council Bluffs -- was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana -- 3rd Offense, Driving Under Suspension, Driving on the Shoulder and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
Magers is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bail pending an appearance from the Fremont County magistrate.