(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody after allegedly breaking out several windows at a church.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says on the morning of October 5th, a masked suspect used a bat to break out several windows at St. Peter's Church at 1 Bluff Street. Police say the suspect came to the property twice wearing two different masks.
Using church security cameras and a citizen tip, authorities arrested 18-year-old Tate Pilger Friday morning. Police say they found the masks, bat and clothing used in the incident at his residence. Pilger is charged with second-degree criminal mischief -- a class D felony. If convicted he faces up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine.
He is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.