(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for firearms offenses.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 25-year-old Devin Lee Graham was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey this week. In addition to the prison sentence, Graham was also ordered to be under supervised release for three years.
The charge stems from an incident in September 2018, when a vehicle Graham was a passenger in was stopped for traffic violations in Council Bluffs. Following a search of the vehicle, officers located a backpack containing controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. Graham admitted the backpack was his and he was prohibited from possession a firearm due to prior felony convictions for marijuana distribution.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa under the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.