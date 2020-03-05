(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that 30-year-old Dalton Lee Dukes was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, followed by 60 months in prison for carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.
The case was the result of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine from Omaha to Cass County, Iowa. A confidential informant purchased meth from Dukes and he was arrested in February 2019 with a large amount of cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Dukes also faces a charge of first-degree murder in Nebraska. Authorities allege Dukes shot and killed Joseph Hellman, put his body in a car and submerged the car in the Missouri River. Krickbaum says Dukes will be transferred to Nebraska at a later date to answer those charges.