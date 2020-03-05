(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison on a firearms charge.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 55-year-old Shawn Morgal was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Morgal pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
In May 2018, Council Bluffs Police responded to a report of a theft from a local gun store. Morgal later admitted to stealing a pistol from the store and then trading it for controlled substances.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.