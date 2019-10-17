(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that 38-year-old Jason Nicholas Feller was sentenced to 200 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Feller pleaded guilty to possession with intent ot distribute methamphetamine in April.
The charge stems from a traffic stop on December 30th, 2018 in Council Bluffs. Police pulled Feller over and he admitted there were drugs in the vehicle. Authorities found two baggies with 12 grams of meth and later located a container with a false bottom that held approximately 63 grams of meth.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.