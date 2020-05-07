(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces more than 11 years in federal prison for a drug crime.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 37-year-old David Walling, Jr. was sentenced this week to 134 months in prison followed by a five-year period of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Walling was arrested last July when law enforcement attempted to stop the motorcycle he was operating in a parking garage in Council Bluffs.
Police say Walling failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed. He was stopped before exiting the parking garage and was found to have over 43 grams of meth.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.