(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs motorcyclist was injured following a crash in Red Oak.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers responded to a motorcycle vs. car crash at the intersection of Corning Street and Miller Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 27-year-old Johnathan Tyler McAlpin was driving a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Miller Avenue when he ran a stop sign.
McAlpin's motorcycle collided with a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by 52-year-old Daniel Roy Lukehart of Red Oak. McAlpin was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was also cited for having no driver's license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to obey a stop sign.
Both vehicles were considered a total loss. The Red Oak Police Department was assisted by Red Oak Fire and Rescue and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.