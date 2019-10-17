(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound to his chest.
Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North 17th Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say they found a male with a stab wound to the chest and they detained a suspect. The suspect and other witnesses were taken to the police department for further interviews.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Council Bluffs Police say they are not releasing any further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.