(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred early Christmas morning.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to 813 Harrison Street around 4:40 a.m. in reference to an alleged stabbing. An investigation showed 60-year-old Dwight Poore became upset with 32-year-old Jesse Poore -- both of Council Bluffs -- over allegations that Jesse had sexually abused a member of the family.
During the confrontation, Dwight Poore allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Jesse in the back. As Dwight left the scene, he also allegedly assaulted his wife by cutting her hand with the knife.
Council Bluffs Police Officers located Dwight a short time after the incident and took him into custody. He was transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on two counts of willful injury.
No details were released regarding the condition of the victims.