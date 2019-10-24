(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a business.
Authorities say around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, an employee at Dominos at 2004 West Broadway was returning from taking out the trash. The employees says two black males wearing ski masks approached him. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employee and entered the business.
Police say the suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and left the business in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.