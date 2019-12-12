(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a convenience store robbery.
CB Police were called to FasMart at 503 9th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told authorities that a black male with a handgun entered the store and demanded money. The suspect then left on foot southbound on Main Street towards Conagra.
Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants with a red vertical strip on the outside of each leg with a red waistband tie. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (712) 328-STOP.