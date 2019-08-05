(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a suspicious death from over the weekend.
Council Bluffs Police say officers responded to the 2100 block of 6th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities found 52-year-old Jerrot Clark dead inside of his residence. The cause of death is being withheld due to the case being an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.