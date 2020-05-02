(Council Bluffs) — A suspect was shot and wounded by a Council Bluffs Police officer in an incident Saturday morning.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to Bucky’s Gas Station at 3434 Nebraska Avenue around 8 a.m. An employee told authorities that a male had just stolen a gas can from the business.
An officer confronted the male in front of the business. Authorities say the suspect reached in his pocket, took out a gun and fired. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the left hip. The suspect — identified as 34-year-old Jimmy J. Carr of Omaha — was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The officer was not injured. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working to help investigate the case.