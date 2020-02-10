(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs and Omaha authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stole merchandise from a Tractor Supply store and later carjacked a vehicle at Heartland Christian School on Monday afternoon.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the suspect fled into Omaha and abandoned a stolen white SUV near Ninth and Bancroft Streets. WOWT 6 News reports Bancroft Elementary School was placed on lockout status as a result of the incident.
Police say the suspect was able to elude authorities and remains at large at this time. He is considered armed and dangerous. No injuries were reported during the robbery or carjacking.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.