(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs woman was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on federal drug charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that 37-year-old Swann Michelle Thomas was sentenced Tuesday to 100 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Last September, a Council Bluffs police officer saw Thomas in a vehicle and knew she had an active warrant for parole violation. While approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a Crown Royal bag containing a pipe and 21.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.