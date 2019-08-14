(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Correctional Facility officials are giving back to the public by hosting a special event.
Residents are invited to participate in the 2nd Annual CCF Great Perimeter Glow Run/Walk Saturday, August 24th at 8 p.m. Steve Weis recently became the facility's warden. Weis tells KMA News the 5K run/walk event was designed as a way to say thanks to Clarinda residents.
"It was just kind of a dream of our past warden (Randy Gibbs) last year that we do something for the community," said Weis. "So, we thought about what are some ways we can do it through the community, but also promote health in the community, that we can get people on the campus, and people can come see the prison, and not only the prison, but also the MHI campus that we have."
Weis says the run/walk course takes participants outside the facility's perimeter, and through its campus. He says the event was well received last year.
"We had anywhere from 50-to-60 participants," he said. "We have people that ran, people that walked. We had an 8th grade girl that smoked everybody, and won by about four minutes, I believe. We were able to raise about $300 for victims of crime. It was just a positive event."
Weis says the event generated positive feedback from local residents.
"Sometimes, people don't understand what that campus looks like," said Weis. "They may have lived in the area, but never lived by it. They were able to run by our beehives--we have a bee program there. They were able to run by our gardens, and some of the other organizational things we have by our MHI building, because we ran them through our whole campus. They were very impressed--we got great feedback.
Registration begins at 7 p.m. at the CCF parking lot. Glow sticks will be provided to all participants. Proceeds go to local crime and abuse victims. For more information, contact Shawn Howard or Blythe Larson at 712-542-5634. Steve Weis was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.