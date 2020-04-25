(Anita) -- Two Cedar Rapids residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 80 in Cass County Friday morning.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 52-year-old Barbara Brinson was taken by Anita Rescue to Cass County Memorial Hospital and 60-year-old Forzay Wilson was flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Nebraska Medicine following a crash that occurred at the 64 mile marker near Anita at 10:51 a.m.
The patrol says Brinson was driving east on I-80 in the right lane as a 2020 semi -- operated by 33-year-old Harl Heydenreich of Glendale, Arizona -- began to merge onto the interstate. Brinson's vehicle approached the semi from behind and merged over to the left lane. For unknown reasons, Brinson lost control, struck the semi, and then came to rest in the eastbound ditch. The semi was able to pull off onto the shoulder.
Heydenreich was not hurt in the accident. Anita Rescue, LifeNet, Medivac, Iowa DOT, and Cass County Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.