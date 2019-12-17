(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials want to make it easier for residents to serve on the city's cemetery board.
Meeting at 6 this evening at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on amendments to the city's cemetery ordinance. City Administrator A.J. Lyman recently told KMA News the proposed changes involve term limits for board members.
"I believe their terms right now are three years' apiece," he said. "And, they're limited to six years of executive service. I believe they're one of the only boards to have that low of a term of service, and have a cap. So, in order to make it a little bit easier to fill and stay filled, and kind of have that consistency over time, we're suggesting to move that term to five years, and then removing that cap."
Lyman says removing the cap means board members can serve an indefinite number of terms.
"We kind of figure through attrition, or people asking to no longer be on it, we'll have enough change in membership from time to time that an imposed limit doesn't really make sense," said Lyman.
In other business, the council is expected to hear updates on nuisance properties at 1201 West Lowell and 1119 West Valley, and set a public hearing for the sale of city-owned property located at 900 South Center to MALOJA, LLC for $2,000. Rehabilitation of the property must be completed within one year of consummation. Council members will also consider reappointing City Administrator A.J. Lyman and City Clerk/Treasurer Karla Gray to two-year terms.
Tonight's meeting is the last for two outgoing council members. Ward 2 Councilman Bob Burchett and Councilman At Large Aaron Green were both defeated in last month's general elections. Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman, the two victorious challengers, were sworn in at last week's council meeting.