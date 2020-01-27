(Corning) -- Two suspects are in custody following an alleged burglary in Corning Sunday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the 1400 block of Grove Avenue around 12:45 p.m. The homeowner told authorities that someone had broken into the home and stolen two handguns, vandalized the property and taken a truck on a drive. The truck was later returned.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Brandon Joseph Stone and 21-year-old Noah James Wardlow. Both men are charged with third-degree burglary, trafficking stolen weapons, vandalism and operating a vehicle without owner's consent.
The two men are being held in the Adams County Jail on $10,000 bond each.