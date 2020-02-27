(Shenandoah) -- Two Shenandoah residents were arrested Wednesday on drug charges.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers and the city's K9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of West Thomas Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for failure to use headlights. Following an investigation, officers arrested 38-year-old Joshua Wynn on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities also arrested a passenger -- 19-year-old Debra Falk -- on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Wynn was taken to the Page County Jail on $1,300 bond, while Falk was given a court date and released.