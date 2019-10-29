(Clarinda) -- A suspect faces weapon charges following a weekend pursuit in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 53-year-old Michael James Brown was arrested in connection with an incident late Friday evening, in which a deputy attempted to stop a red 1990 GMS pickup on East Washington in Clarinda. The pickup continued east on East Washington to Highway 71. Palmer says the deputy pursuing the suspect activated his emergency lights and siren. At 71, the suspect's vehicle turned south towards the intersection with Highway 2. The vehicle continued to fail to stop for the pursuing deputy. At Highways 2 and 71, the vehicle went south and pulled into a business attempting to hide with the other vehicles parked there.
Palmer says Brown was arrested on charges of possession, receipt, transportation, or dominion and control of firearms, offensive weapons, and ammunition by felons and prohibited people--a class D felony, eluding--an aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while license is barred a habitual offender--an aggravated misdemeanor.
Brown is being held ni the Page County Jail on $9,000 bond, awaiting further court proceedings.