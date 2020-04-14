(Emerson) -- A local wireless services provider is trying to raise money to support area food pantries.
Chat Mobility, which is headquartered in Emerson, recently launched its "Food 4 Others" campaign. John Murren with Chat Mobility tells KMA News that the new texting campaign started last Friday and gives their customers the opportunity to donate $10 to food pantries.
"If you are a Chat Mobility customer, you can text the word FOOD in all capital letters to 1019," Murren said. "It will be a $10 donation to food pantries in the area. It will be a one time charge of $10 on your bill."
Murren adds Chat Mobility kicked off the campaign in a big way.
"As a company, we did also make a $5,000 donation to some of the local food pantries in the area this week," Murren said. "We are just trying to give back to the folks and the customers who have supported us over the years."
The fundraiser runs through May 31st. For more information on Chat Mobility's "Food 4 Others" campaign, visit chatmobility.com.
