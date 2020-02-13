(Clarinda) – A Yorktown man already in legal trouble now faces additional charges.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 36-year-old Aaron Duwayne Childs was arrested Thursday afternoon on a Page County warrant for probation violation. Childs was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 2 near the intersection of C Avenue approximately 2 miles east of Shenandoah.
Childs was one of two suspects arrested last Friday on charges of child endangerment--a class D felony, and assault causing bodily injury. Childs was also arrested on a Page County warrant for driving while a license is suspended or revoked, and failing to appear in court.
Childs is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.