(Glenwood) — Mills County’s Recorder’s Office now has a leader after two months of being vacant.
Voters went to the polls in a special election Tuesday and elected Lu Anne Christiansen to the position. Unofficial results show Christiansen received 649 votes — or 77.9%. Carrie Finnegan finished as the runner-up with 184 votes — or 22.1%. The position was vacated by Lisa Tallman’s resignation in late December. In a previous interview with KMA News, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson said the county supervisors set a special election early last month, rather than appoint a successor.
"What we looked into was, if they have this special election--which they determined they would do--whoever gets that office will run, and be in there until that seat is finally finished out," said Robertson.
Robertson says Christiansen will serve through the 2022 general elections.
"If they had done an appointment," she said, "then whoever is appointed would have to run in the primary, and the general (election) of this year. They were looking at a little more continuity, and getting back to a more normal level. So, they thought this was a better option.”
Christiansen has been an employee of the county for the last 21 years, serving 19 of those in the recorder’s office. She has been the county’s deputy recorder for a majority of that time. Robertson’s office had been overseeing the recorder’s office during the vacancy.