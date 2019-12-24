(Undated) -- This balmy Christmas weather is a sharp contrast to the monster winter event striking KMAland a decade ago.
This marks the 10th anniversary of the infamous Christmas blizzard of 2009. Winter storm warnings that were posted for the region earlier in the day on the 24th were changed to blizzard warnings by Christmas Eve. National Weather Service Meteorologist Van DeWald gave us this dire warning on KMA News that evening.
"Winds are on the increase right now," said DeWald on December 24th, 2009. "They're increasing to 15 to 20 mph, but will be eventually increase to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. So, the snow that we are expecting will pile up over the next 48 hours or so--I think in your area, maybe 8 inches before the storm moves out."
The weather service's forecast hit the bullsize. Heavy snowfall and strong, gusty winds made for an epic storm. Snowfall amounts included 15-to-16 inches of snow in Shenandoah and Logan, a foot of snow in Clarinda, under 12 inches in Red Oak, and 10 inches in Glenwood--just to name a few. Winds peaked between 40-to-50 mph on Christmas Eve. The snow and high winds made for huge snowdrifts, making roads impassable all over the region. Interstates in Iowa and Missouri remained closed until Saturday, the 27th. Some major highways weren't reopened until the 28th. DeWald says the Christmas storm of '09 ranked with some other memorable holiday snow events.
"If you look back, and look at snowfall in the records," he said, "It looks like the most recent event was probably back in 1993. During the Christmas Eve-Christmas Day period, we had about an inch-and-a-half of snow. Then, you go back to the 1960s--1962 and '64, when we had 2 inches, and almost 3 inches of snow. We have had some storms that have affected us on the Christmas holiday, but not of this magnitude."
Amazingly, the Christmas blizzard was actually the second storm to hit the area in December, 2009. A storm three weeks earlier dumped approximately 9-to-14 inches of snow in areas along Interstate 80. Southwest Iowa received about 8-to-12 inches.