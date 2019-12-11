(Council Bluffs) -- A rock band who rose to fame in the early 1990s presents a Christmas program Friday in Council Bluffs.
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson present "Christmas with the Nelsons" Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. A family of performers, Matthew Nelson says he comes from a proud tradition of music.
"Our dad was Ricky Nelson, who sold half a billion records in his career and was a TV and movie star," said Nelson. "Our grandparents -- Ozzie and Harriet -- were pretty much the quintessential American family portrayed in the 50s with 435 episodes of 'Ozzie and Harriet' and were also big band leaders. We have three generations in a row of number one hit makers in the Nelson family."
Matthew and Gunnar are twins, which has led to a unique blend of melody and harmony when singing, according to Matthew.
"We realized that we had a vocal blend that was unique," said Nelson. "Even though my brother and I are both lead singers in our right, when we sing together we naturally allocate who is going to sing what. We have developed a sound that people have recognized to the point where if you hear five seconds of the Nelson twins singing or our band Nelson, you would know it's us. I think that's what we have always wanted to have."
In addition to a number one hit, the duo has three other singles that have charted in the top 40 and had an album go double platinum in 1990. Matthew says despite the family's public persona, they have tried to lead a fairly private life. He says the Christmas show offers a rare glimpse into the family's dynamics.
"We wanted to put together a show where we opened up the front door to the Nelson world and the Nelson family to take you on a romp through the century of the Nelson family," said Nelson. "We use archive footage and video, people singing and this whole show. The one connection we always had as a family that worked really hard was at Christmas."
Reserved tickets for the show begin at $29 and can be purchased in person at The Arts Center box office, over the phone at (712) 388-7140 or online at The Arts Center website.
Matthew Nelson was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Program. You can hear the full interview below.