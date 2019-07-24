UPDATED: 1:37 P.M.
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda Academy student fleeing the complex early Wednesday afternoon wasn't at large very long.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the 16-year-old male student that left the academy's gym earlier in the day was captured at around 1 p.m. following a brief foot pursuit. Brothers says the student was apprehended by the Page County Sheriff's Office and Clarinda Police in the commercial area of 15th and Page Streets, and returned to the academy's custody.
The chief says a tip from the public was helpful in the student's apprehension, as well as the Page County Communication Center's activation of the Wireless Notification System, or WENS.
ORIGINAL STORY: 12:44 P.M.
(Clarinda) -- Authorities are searching for a student who fled Clarinda Academy early Wednesday afternoon.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the student left the academy's gym at around noon. The student is described as a white male, age 16, 5-10, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a hoodie. Brothers says the student ran on foot in a westerly direction from the academy complex.
Anyone with information on the missing Clarinda Academy student should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.