(Clarinda) -- An investigation continues into Monday afternoon's incident, in which Clarinda Academy students stole a vehicle, and later wrecked it in an injury accident.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says both 16-year-old juveniles are charged with felony motor vehicle theft in Page County. Additionally, the driver is charged with felony eluding of a law enforcement vehicle, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, driving at 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, and operating a vehicle without a driver's license. The charges stem from an incident that began shortly after 1:30 Monday afternoon, when Clarinda Academy reported that two male students fled from the facility on foot. At 2:35 p.m. Doug Higgins reported that his red 2018 Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen from his driveway at 317 West Chestnut. Two miunutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Cardinal Drive and State Street, with the driver and passenger matching the students' description. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop and proceeded west on Highway 2.
A pursuit ensued with speeds in excess of 130 mph. The driver of the vehicle lost control in the area of Highway 2 and F Avenue. The car rolled several times before coming to rest. The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot into an adjacent field. After a short pursuit, the two students were apprehended by officers and deputies of Shenandoah Police, the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Clarinda Police.
Both juveniles received minor injuries, and were taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center for treatment. The students were returned to the academy's custody, Previously, the students were ordered to reside at the academy by the state of Tennessee.
The Iowa State Patrol investigated the accident. Brothers says the Higgins vehicle is a total loss, with an estimated value of $22,000.