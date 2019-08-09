Updated Story Friday, August 9, 2019 7:56 a.m.
(Creston) -- Union County authorities confirm two males who were listed as escaped from Clarinda Academy were involved in a pursuit with authorities that ended near Afton.
Just after 5 a.m. Friday, Creston Police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Clarinda, which resulted in a pursuit. The pursuit ended near Afton. Both occupants of the vehicle were flown via medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital.
Further information on the pursuit is unavailable. Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reported that two 16-year-old males slipped the perimeter at Clarinda Academy. Authorities conducted a search for the two juveniles, but that search was suspended around 11 a.m.
UPDATE 11:30 AM: Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says authorities have suspended their search for the two missing Clarinda Academy students.
Brothers says it's believed the two 16-year-olds slipped the perimeter. Assistance is being provided by Montgomery County EMA, the Clarinda K9 Units, and Page County EMA Coordinator Kris Grebert.
Brothers says he'll provide updates as more information becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY
(Clarinda) -- Southwest Iowa authorities are searching for two Clarinda Academy students who were reported missing from the campus Thursday morning.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says authorities are looking for two 16-year-old white males. The chief says a perimeter has been set up around a nearby cornfield, located southwest of the campus. The Clarinda K9 Unit is being deployed and a drone is being utilized from the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
