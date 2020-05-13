(Clarinda) -- Authorities are searching for two Clarinda Academy students and a stolen vehicle.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says two students reportedly fled at approximately 1:45 this afternoon after stealing a vehicle from the campus. The vehicle is a black 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with a University of Iowa license plate WEBHAWK. Further information is unavailable at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the missing students and vehicle should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.